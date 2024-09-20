Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 449,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 1,840,821 shares.The stock last traded at $41.78 and had previously closed at $41.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.54.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.22). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 144.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1,241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

