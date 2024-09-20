Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO) Insider Purchases A$11,250.00 in Stock

Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO – Get Free Report) insider Lev Mizikovsky purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.75 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,250.00 ($7,601.35).
Lev Mizikovsky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 16th, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 445 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.75 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$332.86 ($224.91).
The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.
Advance ZincTek Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures aluminum oxide powder, and zinc oxide dispersions and powder for use in the personal care sector in Australia, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes dispersion of mineral-only UV filters in cosmetic emollients that are used for sunscreen, skincare, and pharmaceutical formulations, as well as alumina plate-like powders used for cosmetic applications.
