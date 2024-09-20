Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $7,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 133.3% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.14.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:WMS opened at $155.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.53. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.32 and a 1 year high of $184.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.74.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.08. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $815.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

