Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.77 on October 25th

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of AMS opened at GBX 236.90 ($3.13) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 240.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 216.16. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 171.60 ($2.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 275.83 ($3.64). The stock has a market capitalization of £508.10 million, a PE ratio of 3,407.14, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.67.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.96) target price on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

