Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 90.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 613.4% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 49,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,417 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 811.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 8,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 5.7 %

AMD stock opened at $156.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $253.34 billion, a PE ratio of 230.50, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

