Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 41,036 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $62,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $156.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.50, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

