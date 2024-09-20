AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 236,303 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 649,384 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,303 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Intel by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,878,572,000 after acquiring an additional 31,575,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Intel by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475,631 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Intel by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,071,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035,566 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in Intel by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,642,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $391,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,787,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $19,385,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,169 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Daiwa America raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average is $31.15. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

