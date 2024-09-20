AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,583 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $34,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,046,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,195,000 after acquiring an additional 919,370 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,518,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,367,000 after acquiring an additional 341,582 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,845,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 648.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 295,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,065,000 after acquiring an additional 256,218 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 139.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,245,000 after acquiring an additional 198,869 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS stock opened at $131.94 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $132.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

