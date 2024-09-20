AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,939 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $21,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGLT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,225,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,761,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,387,000 after purchasing an additional 292,973 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,868,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,429,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $62.11 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $63.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.70.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2041 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.