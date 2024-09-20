AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 128,090 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,090 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $45,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,225,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,493,000.

Shares of XONE opened at $49.89 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.55.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

