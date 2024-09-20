AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 38,814 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 952,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,814 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF makes up 0.7% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $71,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWX opened at $80.79 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.08 and a fifty-two week high of $81.05. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.