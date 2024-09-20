AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 424,304 Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 424,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,450,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $317,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DFGP opened at $55.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.37. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.14 and a 52 week high of $55.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a $0.2667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. This is a positive change from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

