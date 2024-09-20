AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,147,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $66,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LJI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,662,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,551,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,987,000 after acquiring an additional 187,386 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 103,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 44,320 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH stock opened at $59.05 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $59.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

