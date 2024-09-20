AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULT)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULT – Free Report) by 3,535.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 910,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885,812 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.04% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF worth $33,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,527,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JULT opened at $38.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.57. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF has a 12 month low of $29.98 and a 12 month high of $38.53.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (JULT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULT was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

