AE Wealth Management LLC Has $25.75 Million Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,437 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of IDEX worth $25,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 39,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth $651,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth $1,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.50.

IDEX Price Performance

NYSE:IEX opened at $210.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.02. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.41. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

