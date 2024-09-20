AE Wealth Management LLC Has $26.86 Million Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,727 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $26,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 37,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,993,000 after purchasing an additional 143,690 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI opened at $119.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.38 and its 200 day moving average is $116.15. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

