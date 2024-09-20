AE Wealth Management LLC Has $48.58 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 3,502.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,363,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325,969 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $48,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJUN. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 271.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of PJUN stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.26. The firm has a market cap of $448.11 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

