AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,981 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $19,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $358,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 80.3% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 291,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,459,000 after purchasing an additional 129,977 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1,205.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 40,344 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $93.87 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

