AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $33,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,109,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,746,000 after purchasing an additional 68,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $223.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

