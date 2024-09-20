AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 19,738 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,738 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $23,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 861,704 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,356,000 after purchasing an additional 420,007 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,427 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,195,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,746,000 after purchasing an additional 25,246 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,539,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,516,000 after purchasing an additional 139,258 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $196.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.16. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $197.39.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

