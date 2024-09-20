AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AECOM were worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $159,060,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,306,000 after buying an additional 13,489 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 18,253 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 19,375 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $101.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.19. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,124.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. AECOM has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $102.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -977.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on AECOM

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.