AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AECOM were worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $159,060,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,306,000 after buying an additional 13,489 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 18,253 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 19,375 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
AECOM Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $101.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.19. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,124.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. AECOM has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $102.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
AECOM Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -977.78%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on AECOM
About AECOM
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AECOM
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.