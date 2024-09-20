Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna

Stock analysts at Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AFRM. BTIG Research began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.31.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $44.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 13.07 and a quick ratio of 13.07. Affirm has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average is $32.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 3.51.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,275 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $249,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $249,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $273,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,351 shares of company stock worth $5,081,045 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $67,310,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

