Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,820,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 7,001.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 667,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 658,303 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,588,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 484,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,945,000 after purchasing an additional 320,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,807,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,319,000 after purchasing an additional 285,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $107.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.57 and a 200-day moving average of $91.68. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.89 and a 1-year high of $111.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

