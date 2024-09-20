Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance
AGRX opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $10.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.58.
Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter.
About Agile Therapeutics
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. It offers Twirla, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.
