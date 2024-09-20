AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Maxim Group lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.56 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. AGNC Investment’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 52.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 75.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

