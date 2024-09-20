Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,061 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,217 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,190 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,820 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,192 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,030 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 86.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $84.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

