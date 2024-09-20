Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Upgraded to Neutral by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised Air France-KLM to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Air France-KLM Price Performance

OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $597.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.68. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $1.65.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 53.38% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

