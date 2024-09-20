AIREA (LON:AIEA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $26.36

AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.36 ($0.35) and traded as low as GBX 23.25 ($0.31). AIREA shares last traded at GBX 25.70 ($0.34), with a volume of 6,811 shares traded.
AIREA Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £9.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1,285.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 26.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.11.
AIREA Company Profile
AIREA plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing and manufacture of floor coverings in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers carpet tiles and planks for architects, specifiers and contractors in the education, leisure, commercial, hospitality, and public sectors under the Burmatex brand name.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AIREA
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for AIREA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIREA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.