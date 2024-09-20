AIREA (LON:AIEA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $26.36

AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.36 ($0.35) and traded as low as GBX 23.25 ($0.31). AIREA shares last traded at GBX 25.70 ($0.34), with a volume of 6,811 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £9.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1,285.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 26.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.11.

AIREA plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing and manufacture of floor coverings in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers carpet tiles and planks for architects, specifiers and contractors in the education, leisure, commercial, hospitality, and public sectors under the Burmatex brand name.

