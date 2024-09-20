Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer Sells C$567,150.78 in Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer John Michael Fitzgerald sold 20,456 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.73, for a total value of C$567,150.78.

John Michael Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, John Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,049 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.28, for a total value of C$380,426.68.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AGI opened at C$27.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 3.04. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.80 and a 52 week high of C$28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$24.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.20.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.07. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of C$455.07 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.4766404 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGI. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.80.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

