Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Shares Down 9.6%

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) traded down 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.82. 45,131 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 15,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41.
Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter.
Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T-cell therapies (TCR-T) to treat multiple solid tumor types. It develops Library TCR-T Cell Theraphy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers.
