Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Receives $23.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

ALRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Alerus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALRS opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $451.51 million, a PE ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 0.66. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $25.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alerus Financial will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alerus Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $638,000. Wealth Forward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 85,625.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 58,225 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 4,147.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 25,675 shares during the period. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

