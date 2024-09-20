Alexander C. Karp Sells 4,500,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.01 billion, a PE ratio of 306.88, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $37.35.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,567,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,091,000 after purchasing an additional 228,428 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 284,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 185.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 49,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

