Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.41

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.41 and traded as high as C$14.52. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$14.32, with a volume of 4,331 shares changing hands.

Algoma Central Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.47, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$580.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.49.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.37). The firm had revenue of C$180.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$215.80 million. Algoma Central had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Algoma Central Co. will post 1.9095745 EPS for the current year.

Algoma Central Announces Dividend

About Algoma Central

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Algoma Central’s payout ratio is presently 45.78%.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.

