Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.41

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.41 and traded as high as C$14.52. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$14.32, with a volume of 4,331 shares changing hands.
Algoma Central Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.47, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$580.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.49.
Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.37). The firm had revenue of C$180.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$215.80 million. Algoma Central had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Algoma Central Co. will post 1.9095745 EPS for the current year.
Algoma Central Announces Dividend
About Algoma Central
Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Algoma Central
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.