Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Gap Up to $10.18

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.18, but opened at $10.60. Aligos Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 35,827 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Friday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $770.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by $4.75. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,100.48% and a negative return on equity of 110.59%. The business had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.75) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 657,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 98,628 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $4,538,000. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

