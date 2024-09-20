Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Allegion by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,740,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Allegion by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 23,329 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Allegion by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 689,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.40.

Shares of ALLE opened at $143.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.55. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $146.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The business had revenue of $965.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.32%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

