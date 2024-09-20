Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LNT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

LNT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.98. The stock had a trading volume of 510,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.49.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.