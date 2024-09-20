Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Up 3.1%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 605,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,524,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $608.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 223,139.98% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 429.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

