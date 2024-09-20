Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW) Stock Price Down 11.4%

Alpha Growth plc (LON:ALGW – Get Free Report) fell 11.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.71 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.73 ($0.02). 1,791,959 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 839,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.03).

Alpha Growth Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.14. The firm has a market cap of £8.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.69.

Alpha Growth Company Profile

Alpha Growth plc focuses on providing advisory services, strategies, performance monitoring, and analytical services to holders of senior life settlement assets in North America. It is also involved in the fund management and insurance businesses. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

