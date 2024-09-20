Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 704,048 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,976 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $197,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 947.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AMR. B. Riley reduced their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $212.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.30. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $452.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.47.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.05 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 20.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

