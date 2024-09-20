Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Hourglass Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Hourglass Capital LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.3% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in Alphabet by 75.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,167 shares of company stock worth $29,762,606. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $162.14 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alphabet from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.08.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

