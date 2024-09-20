Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Alphatec from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

ATEC opened at $6.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.40. Alphatec has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $17.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $145.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 33.48% and a negative return on equity of 816.57%. Alphatec's revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David M. Demski bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 288,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,460.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphatec by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,976,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $90,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943,310 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth about $19,050,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,192,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,137 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,957,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,932,000 after purchasing an additional 702,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

