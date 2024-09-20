Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) were up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $11.17. Approximately 19,067 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 140,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALMS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alumis in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Alumis in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Alumis in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Alumis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Alumis in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($23.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($21.53). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alumis Inc. will post -6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALMS. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Alumis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alumis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,376,000. Yu Fan acquired a new stake in shares of Alumis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,502,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alumis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,229,000. Finally, SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alumis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,067,000.

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

