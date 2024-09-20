Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,522 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,014 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in Illumina by 166.7% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN stock opened at $134.39 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $148.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.94 and a 200 day moving average of $120.71.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.05.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

