Amalgamated Bank Has $6.47 Million Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Saia were worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,505,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,465,488,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Saia by 16.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,069,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,559,000 after acquiring an additional 149,074 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Saia by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 817,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $358,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 708,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,425,000 after purchasing an additional 45,155 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Saia by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 567,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $526.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Saia from $443.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Saia from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.07.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $453.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $414.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.62. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $341.26 and a twelve month high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.17). Saia had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $823.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

