Amalgamated Bank Has $8.45 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.33.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $197.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.07. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The firm has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

