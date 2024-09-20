Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,886 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Manhattan Associates worth $7,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $761,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 39,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 16,229 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 109,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,022,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of MANH stock opened at $275.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.58 and a 200 day moving average of $240.14. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.97 and a 1-year high of $278.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 89.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

MANH has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares in the company, valued at $11,872,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

