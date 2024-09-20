Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.05% of Burlington Stores worth $7,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,595,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $145,471,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 354.4% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,257,000 after acquiring an additional 30,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $539,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $274.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.64. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $282.49.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

