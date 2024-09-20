Amalgamated Bank Sells 257 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Gartner were worth $7,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Gartner by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in Gartner by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.28, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,072,051.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total value of $6,099,476.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,228,502.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.28, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,051.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,164 shares of company stock valued at $32,601,014 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IT stock opened at $513.42 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.61 and a 12-month high of $517.48. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $481.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $521.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gartner

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.