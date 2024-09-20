Amati AIM VCT Declares Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:AMAT)

Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON AMAT opened at GBX 79.50 ($1.05) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 80.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 83.25. The firm has a market cap of £117.77 million, a P/E ratio of -265.00 and a beta of 0.53. Amati AIM VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 78.02 ($1.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 98.99 ($1.31).

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

