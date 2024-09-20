Amati AIM VCT Declares Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:AMAT)

Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Amati AIM VCT Price Performance
Shares of LON AMAT opened at GBX 79.50 ($1.05) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 80.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 83.25. The firm has a market cap of £117.77 million, a P/E ratio of -265.00 and a beta of 0.53. Amati AIM VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 78.02 ($1.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 98.99 ($1.31).
About Amati AIM VCT
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amati AIM VCT
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Cracker Barrel Is at the Bottom of the Barrel: Time to Buy?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Why Shopify Stock Has Analysts Buzzing About Big Gains
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Roku Stock Gains New Buy Rating: Here’s Why Analysts Are Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for Amati AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amati AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.