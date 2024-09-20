Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,008 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13,081 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.3% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $17,700,551,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,091,909,000 after buying an additional 289,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,221,446,000 after buying an additional 295,132 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $189.87 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.49.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.